409,123 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,864,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. 183,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

