$421.15 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $421.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.