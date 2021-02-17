$421.15 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $421.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $715.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.
NBR stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
