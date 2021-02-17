$468.01 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report $468.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.80 million. Rexnord posted sales of $491.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

RXN opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 939.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 333,876 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 397,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.