4,788 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.83. 58,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

