$484.47 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $484.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Covanta by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 160,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

