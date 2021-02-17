4NEW (KWATT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,652.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $13,071.90 and approximately $3,652.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00840600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.15 or 0.04921879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015995 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

