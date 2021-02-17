4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

