$50.07 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $50.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.53 million and the lowest is $46.74 million. IMAX reported sales of $124.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $134.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $281.70 million, with estimates ranging from $259.55 million to $301.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $8,214,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $4,442,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.