500.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,492 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,698% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

Shares of WBAI opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. 500.com has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

