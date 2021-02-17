$515.03 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report $515.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.80 million and the lowest is $498.00 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $506.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,446,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,270,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 614,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 394,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

