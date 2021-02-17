$52.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.27 million to $52.81 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $218.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

In other news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $912.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

