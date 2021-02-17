$581.70 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report $581.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $602.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $721.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after buying an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MRC Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.