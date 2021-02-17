59,399 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natus Medical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Natus Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,239 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NTUS opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $887.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

