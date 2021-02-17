61,484 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

