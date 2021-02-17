$654.16 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report sales of $654.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $665.90 million. ITT posted sales of $719.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

