$695.17 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $695.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.07 million. TransUnion reported sales of $685.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

