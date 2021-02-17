$743.50 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $743.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.05 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

IDXX stock opened at $538.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.73. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $548.58.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,723 shares of company stock worth $13,298,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

