80,349 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,370.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 267,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXO opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

