819,117 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Acquired by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 819,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,626,000. Chindata Group accounts for 2.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $83,911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $47,797,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $41,642,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $39,609,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $32,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,029. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.