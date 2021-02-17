83,859 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,724. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

