$857.38 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $857.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $838.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $687.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.76. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

