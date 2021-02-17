$88.92 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post $88.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.17 million and the highest is $90.12 million. Yext posted sales of $81.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $351.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $352.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $413.98 million, with estimates ranging from $403.33 million to $422.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,839 shares of company stock worth $13,162,074 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

