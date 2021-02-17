88mph Price Hits $153.11 on Top Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $44.25 million and $4.16 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can currently be bought for about $153.11 or 0.00293451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00323294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00074268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00084782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00446503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.24 or 0.86961128 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 328,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,032 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

