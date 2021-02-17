$89.86 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $89.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.20 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $342.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.05 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $913.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.