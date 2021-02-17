8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $114,115.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001148 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

