8X8 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 24,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the average daily volume of 1,650 call options.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $43,501.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,723. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.