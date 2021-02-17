9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 14.8%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s share price was down 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 5,269,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,566,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

