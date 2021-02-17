A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,827 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

