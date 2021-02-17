Aaron Ahola Sells 1,920 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKAM traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. 2,474,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,216. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,195 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

