Aave Hits Market Cap of $5.46 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $441.00 or 0.00840600 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $5.46 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.15 or 0.04921879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00031128 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,387,098 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

