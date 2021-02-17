Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.55. 50,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

