AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $112,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after buying an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after buying an additional 776,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.20. 165,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,694,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

