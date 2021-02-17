AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 67.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. 219,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $188.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.