AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,816 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of AbbVie worth $164,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,048,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.65. 219,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,863. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

