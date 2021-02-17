Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.99. 94,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 75,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AEF)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

