Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Up to $59.10

Shares of Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) (LON:ALAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.10 ($0.77), but opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.80). Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L) shares last traded at GBX 59.98 ($0.78), with a volume of 15,737 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

