Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $216.96

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.96 and traded as high as $225.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $224.20, with a volume of 67,038 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

