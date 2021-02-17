Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,228.32

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,228.32 ($16.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,292 ($16.88). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.59), with a volume of 137,916 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,030.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L)’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L)’s payout ratio is presently -9.82%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

