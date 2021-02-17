Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 2,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

