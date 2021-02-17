Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 161.4% Higher This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 141% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 161.4% higher against the dollar. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and $1.76 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.00848164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.03 or 0.04922922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

