Abyss Token Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.00834456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045640 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.51 or 0.04878596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

