AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $10.00. AC Immune shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 12,540 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.