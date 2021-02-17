ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,288 shares of company stock worth $3,573,531. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.