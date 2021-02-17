Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Down 7.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. 34,985,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 65,839,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Acasti Pharma worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

