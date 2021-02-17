Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.27, but opened at C$0.35. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 47,700 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

