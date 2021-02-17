Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.31. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

