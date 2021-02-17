Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $258.89. 37,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

