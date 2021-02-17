ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.69 Million

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $448.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $537.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

