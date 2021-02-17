ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

