ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.09. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6,475 shares.
ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $797.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.
In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
