ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.09. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6,475 shares.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $797.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

